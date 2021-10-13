All eyes on Auston Matthews
The Maple Leafs center is far from a traditional NHL superstar -- but he might be exactly the kind of star it needs. It's a Wednesday in August, at the height of hockey's cottage season -- when the NHL's general managers are sprawled across lake-adjacent homes, mostly in Canada, Minnesota or Massachusetts, and league business enters snooze mode. Auston Matthews is at his offseason base too, but his is a 7,500-square-foot home at the foot of Camelback Mountain in Arizona. One of ice hockey's brightest stars finds his sanctuary amid cactuses and tumbleweeds.www.espn.com
Comments / 0