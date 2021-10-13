All eyes on Auston Matthews

Auston Matthews will miss least the first three games of the regular season as he recovers from a wrist injury, per Hockey Night in America's Elliotte Friedman. "It's coming along well," Matthews told reporters on Sept. 13. "Right now it's a couple more weeks until I can kind of get out of the splint and start kind of really rehabbing and build my strength back. But I mean, as far as timeline goes, I'm going to get back on the ice this week. I'm really hopeful to be able to be ready for Game 1.

HOCKEY ・ 7 DAYS AGO