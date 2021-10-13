CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
All eyes on Auston Matthews

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Maple Leafs center is far from a traditional NHL superstar -- but he might be exactly the kind of star it needs. It's a Wednesday in August, at the height of hockey's cottage season -- when the NHL's general managers are sprawled across lake-adjacent homes, mostly in Canada, Minnesota or Massachusetts, and league business enters snooze mode. Auston Matthews is at his offseason base too, but his is a 7,500-square-foot home at the foot of Camelback Mountain in Arizona. One of ice hockey's brightest stars finds his sanctuary amid cactuses and tumbleweeds.

Burning Question: How many goals will Auston Matthews score this season?

It’s a question that all Toronto Maple Leafs fans want to be answered. Auston Matthews has been a generational goal-scorer ever since he stepped into the NHL. He can beat goaltenders from any area in the offensive zone. And just when you think you’ve seen everything from the 24-year-old, he surprises you.
Auston Matthews, Patrick Kane, and Seth Jones Named to Team USA 2022 Winter Olympic Roster

Tell me Stan Bowman is biased without telling me Stan Bowman is biased. Ahead of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, each team participating in the Men’s Hockey tournament was asked to select three preliminary players to their rosters ahead of named their expanded roster invite list later this month. On Thursday, Team USA announced their first three selections from Team USA GM Stan Bowman. The first three players named to Team USA’s 2022 Winter Olympic Men’s Hockey team are Auston Matthews, Patrick Kane, and Seth Jones.
LEAFS SUPERSTAR AUSTON MATTHEWS PRAISES NEW ADDITIONS NICK RITCHIE AND SPENCER CARBERY

The Toronto Maple Leafs may be carrying much of the same core from last season into this one, but aside from the fact that "The Big Four" will all be back, along with 5/6 of last year's defenders, that doesn't necessarily mean this will be the same team. In fact, the face-lift in Toronto is pretty significant, even if it only applies to the complimentary pieces.
Monday’s Leafs News: Auston Matthews will miss week one, Ilya Mikheyev out long term, and Adam Brooks claimed on waivers by Montreal as Michael Amadio makes the opening-night roster

There was plenty of Maple Leafs news on this holiday Monday, as we got a sneak peek of what the team’s lineup will look like for Wednesday night’s season-opener against the Montreal Canadiens. First, and most importantly, star forward Auston Matthews won’t play this week as he continues to recover...
Auston Matthews out Opening Week for Maple Leafs Amid Wrist Injury Rehab

Auston Matthews will miss least the first three games of the regular season as he recovers from a wrist injury, per Hockey Night in America's Elliotte Friedman. "It's coming along well," Matthews told reporters on Sept. 13. "Right now it's a couple more weeks until I can kind of get out of the splint and start kind of really rehabbing and build my strength back. But I mean, as far as timeline goes, I'm going to get back on the ice this week. I'm really hopeful to be able to be ready for Game 1.
Is Auston Matthews playing tonight? Maple Leafs star's status as 2021-22 season opens

The Maple Leafs open their season Wednesday night, and will be without the services of star forward Auston Matthews. "I don't personally feel like I'm at the point that I feel 100 percent comfortable to play," he told reporters on Monday. "That's really all it is. I feel good physically and everything, I just think I need a little bit more time."
Auston Matthews returns as the Toronto Maple Leafs play an American team for the first time in over a year

For the first time since August 2020, the Toronto Maple Leafs are set to play an American NHL team and they have their own star American returning to the lineup to celebrate the occasion. With Marner and Tavares being snakebitten through the team’s first three games of the season, failing to find the back of the net despite creating plenty of great scoring opportunities, the NHL’s reigning Rocket Richard trophy winner is arriving at the perfect time.
Auston Matthews’ season debut for Maple Leafs after wrist surgery, revealed

The Toronto Maple Leafs are getting a major injury boost in Auston Matthews just in time for their showdown with the New York Rangers on Monday. Matthews has been sidelined for months now after undergoing wrist surgery last August. He has missed the Maple Leafs’ first three games of the 2021-22 season as he recovered from the injury and operation, but he seems to be feeling better now physically and mentally.
Auston Matthews' return against Rangers should reignite Leafs offence

Auston Matthews is back — and just maybe he brings the slow-starting Maple Leafs offence with him. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. The team’s leading scorer announced himself ready to roll for Monday night’s home game against the New York Rangers, the wrist surgery he underwent two months ago — with an additional three games’ off to make sure he was 100% — ready to be tested under fire.
All Eyes Fall Upon Hockey-Crazed City of El Paso, Texas

NAHL and NHL help highlight hockey town, look to continue excitement around sport of hockey. Since Alex Meruelo became majority owner of the Arizona Coyotes in 2019, the team has made a strong commitment to creating hockey awareness among Hispanics and Latinos. Last year, the Coyotes held a street hockey...
