MD/DE Top 20 Uncommitted 2022's

prepbaseballreport.com
2022 and 2023 Uncommitted Spotlights Homepage
Over the course of the past couple of weeks, Prep Baseball Report Kansas has highlighted 45 total players in our Uncommitted Spotlights series. Since we started these articles, 2 players have taken themselves off the board committing to collegiate programs more expected soon. Here is a comprehensive list of all the spotlights in one convenient location.
prepbaseballreport.com
MS/AL Border Battle Standouts
Lots of talent was on display this past weekend for our 2nd Annual Mississippi/Alabama Border Battle. Players from both states were invited to participate in the two day event which included a pro-style workout on Saturday morning and 8 games (2 per grad class) that afternoon and Sunday. The event...
prepbaseballreport.com
PBR at The Rock Fall Championships: Uncommitted Upperclass Pitchers
This past weekend, Sept. 23-26, PBR Wisconsin and PBR Tournaments hosted its final tournament of the calendar year: the PBR at The Rock Fall Championships. Our staff was on-hand to observe some of the top high school-aged prospects (classes 2022-25) in the area, primarily from Illinois and Wisconsin. As the...
prepbaseballreport.com
2022 PBR Alabama Kickoff Classic Announced
We are excited to announce our first ever high school event that will help start the 2022 high school season, as we will be hosting eight of the top Alabama high school programs in the PBR Alabama Kickoff Classic. While this is the first event of its kind, there will be plenty of talented teams and players that will make up this event. Action will take place at Vestavia Hills High School and Hoover High School on Friday, February 18th and Saturday, February 19th. Each team will play a single game on Friday and a doubleheader on Saturday. We will be looking at the event more in-depth as it nears but for now, let's take a look at the eight teams that will be participating and the schedule for the event.
prepbaseballreport.com
PBR IL - Southeastern Illinois JC Scout Day: Takeaways
On Thursday, October 7, the PBR Illinois staff traveled to Marion to host the Southeastern Illinois Scout Day at Rent One Ballpark. The event featured over 25 uncommitted prospects, many of them hailing from Illinois. As the week's rolled on, our staff has already published a handful of post-event content...
prepbaseballreport.com
Unsigned Senior Showcase: Takeaways
On Oct. 3, our PBR Illinois Scouting Staff held the Unsigned Senior Showcase which touted over 60 unsigned seniors from across the state of Illinois. During the event, there were a total of 14 players who registered an exit velocity of 90 mph or higher during batting practice; five of those players registered an exit velocity of 95 mph or higher.
prepbaseballreport.com
Norcal Underclass Games: Pitcher Reports (2025)
ISLANDERS FIELD - LATHROP, CALIF. - A total of 39 position players were in attendance, 21 of whom competed on the mound.The event was comprised entirely of 2024/2025 grads, with one reclassified 2026 in attendance. In addition to the traditional showcase (60 yard run, BP round, defensive workouts), the pitchers...
Latest intel on uncommitted On300 recruits from the Midwest
While much of the focus has been on recruiting battles in SEC territory and in the Lone Star State, there is a handful of uncommitted recruits in the Midwest. Their decisions could go a long way toward shaping where teams finish in the On3 class rankings when the smoke clears in February. Here’s a look at the top uncommitted On300 prospects from the Midwest and where they are trending toward.
prepbaseballreport.com
'22 Uncommitted Spotlight: Joe Sperry, 3B/RHP, Rochester Lourdes
PBR Minnesota strives to be the most comprehensive source of player information across the state. The Prep Baseball Report is the No. 1 resource for high school baseball in each state we cover through our variety of events, boots-on-the-ground scouting staff, daily coverage, and multimedia platforms. Our multimedia platforms and events work in tandem, ultimately creating the most powerful source of high school baseball promotion in each state. While other organizations take a national approach, our goal is to become the authoritative voice on the ground level of each state.
prepbaseballreport.com
Class Of 2023 Showcase: Statistical Analysis
On Sunday, October 10, the PBR Illinois staff returned to The MAX Sports Complex to host the Class of 2023 Showcase. This annual event serves as an opportunity for prospects in the state’s current junior class to display their talents in front of our scouting staff prior to the start of the off-season. There were more than 60+ prospects that made the trip to The MAX on Sunday and participated in a pro-style workout in front of our evaluators.
prepbaseballreport.com
2021 Future Games: Team Alabama Commitment Tracker
College commitments have been rolling in the aftermath of the 2021 Future Games, which was attended by more than 330 college coaches. Here is a running list of Future Games participants who have announced their commitments:. Tanner Waldrop 3B / Auburn , AL / 2024. Rankings StateRank: 3 / POS:...
prepbaseballreport.com
2021 Ohio Fall Prospect Games (Make-Up Session) - Quick Hits
We would like to thank all who participated in PBR Ohio's 2021 Ohio Fall Prospect Games. This was a great opportunity for the class of 2022-2025 prospects to be put on college radars. Many players impressed during their individual workouts at the showcase. Below we have the complete statistical results from the event as well as the top performers across various different categories.
prepbaseballreport.com
Midlands Open ID: Statistical Analysis
The Midlands Open ID with Advanced Analytics took place on Wednesday Oct. 13th at Lexington County Ball Park in Lexington South Carolina. Prospects from the event came from around the Palmetto state on a beautiful fall evening. The event began with a defensive evaluation for catchers, pitcher bullpens with each...
prepbaseballreport.com
Prep Baseball Report
Prep Baseball Report was on hand for Saturday and Sunday, at Field Day Park, in Clover, SC, for the Bigger Than Baseball Tournament. The tournament featured a round robin format on Saturday at the 15U, 16U, and 17/18U levels. The round robin setup the Sunday tournament schedule with a champion named at each age level.
prepbaseballreport.com
DCP Battlegrounds REWIND
This year's Battlegrounds featured eight of the top teams within the DCP organization. Each team played three games at beautiful Arthur W. Perdue Stadium in Salisbury, MD in front of our PBR Maryland staff and college coaches from across the Mid-Atlantic region. Today we wrap up our coverage of the event by compiling all of our Quick Hits, Scout Notes, and Heat Sheet right here in one spot for your convenience.
prepbaseballreport.com
Southern Wisconsin Open: Preview
On Saturday, Oct. 16, the PBR Wisconsin team is headed back to STiKS Academy in Waukesha to host its annual fall showcase, the Southern Wisconsin Open . Since 2013, we’ve hosted this end-of-the-year showcase as we all prepare for the offseason ahead. This showcase is open to all high school graduating classes and registration remains open.
prepbaseballreport.com
ICYMI: CSI Scout Day Review
The College of Southern Idaho Scout Day was an exclusive event for players within the Golden Eagles program. Prep Baseball Report has provided unrivaled Junior College coverage in 2021 with JUCO Scout Days taking place all across the country and will continue to do so into the Spring Season. These events provided an opportunity for players to receive updated, in-depth metrics that will be hosted in each prospect's PBR Player Profile with the help of the Blast Motion and TrackMan systems.
prepbaseballreport.com
Quick Hits - Louisiana Fall Prospect I.D.
On Saturday October 9, 2021, we hosted our Louisiana Fall Prosspect I.D. at the Broussard Sports Complex that featured players from the 2022-2025 classes. The event started out with players running the 60 yard dash, then batting practice, to defensive work. Below, we take a look at a few standout performers from the event in today's edition of "Quick Hits".
prepbaseballreport.com
PBR Fall Finale Scout Blog & Pitcher Velo's
Below you will find in-game reports from the Tournament. To view all of our coverage from the tournament, please click here.
prepbaseballreport.com
Underclass Showcase: Preview Story
On Sunday, October 17, the PBR Illinois staff will head back to The MAX Sports Complex in McCook, Illinois, to host the final event on our 2021 calendar - the Underclass Showcase. This annual open event allows our staff an opportunity to get one final up-close look at the current freshman and sophomore classes in the state prior to the beginning of the off-season.
