If you haven't noticed by now, Squid Game is kind of a big deal, and the streaming numbers prove it. After much chatter about the show's epic launch, Netflix has confirmed that the buzzy Korean drama is officially the most popular TV show to debut on the streaming service. According to Variety, Netflix said the series has been viewed by 111 million members in just 25 days since its Sept. 17 premiere — beating out Shonda Rhimes's Bridgerton series that pulled in 82 million households within the first 28 days of its release.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO