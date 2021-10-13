CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Iowa Republicans Pick Up Seat in House With Special Election Win

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dPUws_0cPoSOpG00

(Des Moines, IA) Republicans have picked up a seat in the Iowa House after Jon Dunwell’s victory in a Tuesday special election. Dunwell defeated Democrat Steve Mullan by taking 60 percent of the vote. House District 29 covers Newton and parts of Jasper County. It came open when Democrat Wes Breckenridge stepped down to take a position at the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy. Dunwell’s victory means Republicans now hold 60 of the 100 seats in the House of Representatives.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Western Iowa Today

New maps may indicate if Iowa adopts partisan redistricting

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An agency will release a second attempt at redrawing Iowa’s congressional and legislative district lines this week. The response from Republicans could make clear whether they intend to stick with the state’s nonpartisan process or opt for a more partisan approach that favors GOP candidates. The once-a-decade process allows that if legislators reject two maps drawn by the Legislative Services Agency, lawmakers can create any map they want as long as it abides by a host of rules. Republicans hold majorities in both legislative chambers as well as the governorship, so the GOP would have complete control of that process. Republican leaders have declined to say they won’t amend the third set.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Legislative Services Agency: Iowa General Revenue In 2021 Up By $870M

(Des Moines, IA) Iowa state revenues are much higher, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Holly Lyons of the Legislative Services Agency is one of three members of the Revenue Estimating Conference. She says the dollar amount and percentage in fiscal 2021 exceeded any year since at least the 2001 fiscal year. Lyons says general fund net revenue for the year increased 870 million when compared to the fiscal year 2020 level. Lyons says that reflects an improving economy and massive federal assistance.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Governor Reynolds signs Harvest Proclamation

(Des Moines) Today, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed an extension to the proclamation relating to the weight limits and transportation of grain. The proclamation is effective immediately and continues through November 14, 2021. The proclamation allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage and stover to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without a permit for the duration of this proclamation.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Des Moines teacher fired for refusing to wear mask in school

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Des Moines public schools district has fired a teacher for failing to wear a mask in school buildings. The firing came about a week after a federal judge suspended a new state law that prohibits school districts from implementing mask requirements. Phil Roeder, a spokesman for the school district, confirmed that a teacher was fired for refusing to comply with the district’s mask policy. The district did not identify the teacher. Roeder said about 10 of the district’s approximately 5,000 employees have been sent home for noncompliance since the district reissued the mask requirement last month. The district says 12 employees are exempt from the policy are allowed to take a break from wearing a mask during the day, or wear a face shield instead.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Elections
Des Moines, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
Des Moines, IA
Elections
City
Des Moines, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Latino Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony Goes Virtual For First Time

(Des Moines, IA) — Concerns about COVID-19 have resulted in this weekend’s Iowa Latino Hall of Fame induction ceremony moving online for the first time. There are benefits of making the change. Office of Latino Affairs executive officer Sonia Reyes says she hopes easy access to the event will mean more viewers – so they can see how Latinos are making a positive impact in Iowa communities. The ceremony is scheduled for 6:00 p-m Saturday on the Iowa Department of Human Rights’ Facebook page. The three inductees and three award winners will be invited back to next year’s ceremony, which is expected to be in person.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa House#Republicans#Election#Democrat#Newton
Western Iowa Today

Elk Sightings Reported in Northern Iowa’s Kossuth County

(Lu Verne, IA) — Conservation officials in Kossuth County are getting reports of a large elk being spotted in the area. The elk was caught on video last week near Lu Verne. Kossuth County Naturalist Billie Willie says the elk was first seen several months ago by many people. She says they are found in northern Minnesota and Wisconsin, but these sightings of a wild elk don’t happen very often. Willie says the best thing to do if you spot the elk is to leave it alone. It is illegal to hunt the animal in the state of Iowa.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Review backs Iowa officer in shooting that paralyzed man

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A prosecutor has ruled that a police officer who shot and paralyzed a man in downtown Waterloo, Iowa, in April acted legally because the target appeared to be chasing a deputy with a shotgun. Black Hawk County Attorney Brian Williams says Waterloo police officer C.J. Nichols did not know that the long, dark weapon carried by Marcelino Alvarez-Victoriano was a pellet gun until after Nichols shot him. He says video from the officer’s body camera and two deputies’ squad cars show the 44-year-old Alvarez-Victoriano chasing Black Hawk County deputy Blake Dodd with what appears to be a firearm. Alvarez-Victoriano has filed a lawsuit alleging that the shooting was excessive force.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Adair County Board of Supervisors meeting recap

(Adair Co.) The Adair County Board of Supervisors heard from the County Attorney, Conservation Director and County Engineer at their meeting Wednesday morning. The Supervisors approved a new hire for the County Attorney’s Office. Attorney Melissa Larson said she had a fair amount of interest in the legal assistant position, but three people turned in applications and resumes.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Western Iowa Today

Farmers Union Celebrating Iowa Local Food Day

(Des Moines, IA) — Agricultural organizations in the state are celebrating Iowa Local Food Day today (Wednesday). The Iowa Farmers Union is asking Iowans to participate by purchasing one or more locally-sourced products. The group applauds Governor Reynolds’ proclamation for highlighting the connection between farmers and local food markets. The Farmers Union says about five percent of Iowa farmers participate in local food sales, which contributes 194-million dollars to the state’s economy. About 15 percent of food bought in Iowa is grown here. Iowa legislators established the Local Fresh Produce Program this year that allows schools to apply for grants to buy locally-grown food.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Fall Corn and Soybean Harvest Moving Ahead in Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) — Mother Nature is cooperating with Iowa farmers during the fall harvest. The USDA reports nearly 30 percent of the corn harvest is now complete statewide – which is eight days ahead of normal. That number was at 19 percent two weeks ago. Fifty-six percent of the soybean crop has been harvested. Farmers were able to bring in 16-percent more beans last week. Soybeans are nine days ahead of the five-year average.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Eastern Iowa Farmer Sent to Federal Prison For Gambling With Cattle Loan

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — An eastern Iowa farmer will spend ten months in federal prison for spending cattle loan funds on gambling and personal items. Twenty-six-year-old Brian Detwiler of Bellevue was sentenced after pleading guilty to conversion of a property pledged to a farm credit agency. Court records show the USDA approved a 50-thousand-dollar loan for Detwiler to purchase 50 beef cattle in December of 2017. Prosecutors say he requested a disbursement of nine-thousand dollars, but spent the money on construction materials for his home. Detwiler then asked for the remaining 41-thousand dollars and used 32-thousand on 35 head of cattle and spent the rest of gambling, bars and food. He sold 22 head of cattle for nearly 34-thousand dollars and later admitted to spending it all in a casino.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
6K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy