Iowa Republicans Pick Up Seat in House With Special Election Win
(Des Moines, IA) Republicans have picked up a seat in the Iowa House after Jon Dunwell’s victory in a Tuesday special election. Dunwell defeated Democrat Steve Mullan by taking 60 percent of the vote. House District 29 covers Newton and parts of Jasper County. It came open when Democrat Wes Breckenridge stepped down to take a position at the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy. Dunwell’s victory means Republicans now hold 60 of the 100 seats in the House of Representatives.
