In what airlines are hoping is a harbinger of good things to come for the industry, Delta Air Lines this morning announced a third-quarter earnings profit. It was modest. And it wasn’t at 2019 levels. But a profit is a profit, and Delta’s first quarter is on the plus side without taking federal aid into account since the start of the COVID-19 crisis almost 20 months ago, according to CNBC.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO