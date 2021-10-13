CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Hungary to treat 50 COVID-19 patients from Romania, minister says

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oxbfo_0cPoRc1X00

BUDAPEST, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Hungary will help Romania treat 50 COVID-19 patients requiring intensive care, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday.

Szijjarto said the 50 people would be treated at two Hungarian hospitals and the countries would work out the logistics over the coming days.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Romania to suspend most surgery to cope with COVID-19 wave

BUCHAREST, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Romanian authorities will suspend non-emergency surgery in state hospitals across the country for a month and redeploy staff in an effort to cope with a rising wave of COVID-19 patients, deputy interior minister Raed Arafat said. The number of daily new coronavirus infections in Romania...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Romania daily COVID-19 cases at record high, exceed 15,000

BUCHAREST, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The number of new coronavirus infections in Romania exceeded 15,000 in the past 24 hours and there were no available intensive care beds on Tuesday, the government said, as the country grapples with the EU's second-lowest vaccination rate. Authorities will suspend non-emergency surgery in state...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Hungary agrees to global tax deal, finance minister says

BUDAPEST, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Hungary has agreed to join the agreement on a global corporate minimum tax as the conditions it proposed, which included a 10-year transitional period, have been met, Finance Minister Mihaly Varga told reporters on Friday. "We have managed to reach a breakthrough on the global...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Romania#Covid 19#Budapest#Hungarian
Reuters

Romania remains vaccine sceptical despite surge in COVID-19 cases

ADUNATII-COPACENI, Romania, Oct 11 (Reuters) - In leafy Romanian villages surrounding the capital Bucharest, few people realise one person has died from COVID-19 every six minutes in the country during the first 10 days of October, and vaccine scepticism remains high. These villages have some of the highest COVID-19 infection...
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

Countries With the Largest life Expectancy Loss from COVID-19

The United Nations estimates that global average life expectancy in 2020 was 75.6 years for women and 70.8 years for men. In several countries, including South Korea, Italy and Switzerland and Japan, people on average live well into their 80s, while in several African nations, average life expectancy lingers in the lower 50s for men […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Belarus suspends routine medical care to focus on COVID-19

Belarus on Monday ordered a halt to routine medical care at state clinics in order to devote more resources to coronavirus patients.The Health Ministry said the suspended services include medical examinations and screenings, physiotherapy and dentistry. Belarus has been hit by a rising wave of coronavirus infections, with around 2,000 new cases reported daily in the country of 9.3 million. Authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko has often brushed off concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, once saying that infections could be treated with “a tractor, a bath and vodka.”Only about 20% of the population have been fully vaccinated. Overall for the pandemic, Belarus has registered about 574,000 infections — about 6% of the population — and 4,417 deaths.___Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic
WORLD
The Independent

Restaurants closed in parts of Slovakia amid COVID-19 surge

Slovakia on Monday reimposed coronavirus restrictions in the hardest-hit parts of the country amid the latest surge of infections.Five counties all located in northern Slovakia are affected by the measures, which include the closures of restaurants with people only allowed to buy meals at takeout windows.Fitness and wellness centers also have been closed. The number of people allowed to attend public gatherings is reduced to 100 fully vaccinated people. It’s also mandatory to wear face coverings both outdoors and indoors.The number of infected in those counties is higher than 400 per 100,000 people in the last seven days.Slovakia is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

Finland suspends Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for men

Finland has suspended the use of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for younger men after some suffered from heart inflammations. Finland will instead vaccinate younger men with the Pfizer brand, said Mika Salminen, the Finnish health institute's director. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier said that the benefits...
WORLD
NBC Philadelphia

With Mandates Approaching, Demand for Fake COVID-19 Vaccination Cards Explodes

New research shows the cost, number of counterfeiters and buyers increased tremendously on the messaging app Telegram after Biden's September mandate announcement. Unauthorized use of a government agency's seal is illegal at the federal level, meaning fake vaccination cards can lead to fines and up to 5 years in prison in addition to local laws.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGAU

German minister faults airlines on Belarus migrant arrivals

BERLIN — (AP) — Germany's foreign minister says airlines that fly would-be migrants to the European Union to Belarus should ask themselves whether they want to be part of a “smuggling ring” run by the country's authoritarian leader. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas' comments Thursday to the Bild daily came as...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Slovenia PM blames rising infections on virus protesters

Slovenia's populist prime minister on Monday blamed a rise in COVID-19 infections on protests in early October that erupted into clashes between police and thousands of opponents of vaccination and coronavirus restrictions. Prime Minister Janez Jansa was responding in parliament to opposition criticism over the use of force by police against the protesters, including tear gas and water cannons. Jansa defended police actions, accusing the demonstrators of attacking the police.“Forty police officers were injured, and some rioters were slightly injured,” Jansa said of the unrest that erupted on the eve of a major European Union summit in Slovenia in...
PROTESTS
Daily Mail

Fresh concerns as sister company of under-fire lab that wrongly told up to 45,000 Covid-infected people they didn’t have virus is probed over PCR travel test complaints

The company that owns the Covid testing site that gave around 43,000 wrong negative PCR results is being probed. NHS Test and Trace has suspended testing operations provided by Immensa Health Clinic Ltd at its laboratory in Wolverhampton, following an investigation into reports of people receiving negative PCR test results after they have previously tested positive on a lateral flow.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Washington Examiner

Germany's likely new government abandons 2% NATO pledge

Germany appears set to abandon its promise to meet the 2%-of-GDP NATO minimum target for defense spending. Europe's largest economy and most influential voice in the European Union, Germany has long neglected defense spending. After years of saying it was taking significant steps toward the 2% target, German defense spending remains stuck at about 1.3% of GDP. It doesn't look like things are going to get any better in the coming years.
POLITICS
The Independent

Malaysia government tells those who choose not to get Covid vaccine: ‘We will make life very difficult’

Malaysia has promised to get tough with those who refuse to take the Covid-19 vaccines without a valid reason. “Sorry to say, we will make life very difficult for you if you’re not vaccinated by choice,” health minister Khairy Jamaluddin said at an event in Serdang Hospital on 16 October, The Straits Times reported.“If you choose not to vaccinate, then we will probably ask you to do regular tests that you have to pay for,” he said.A plan under the National Testing Strategy, which will be unveiled next week, will explain the actions that Malaysia will take against those who...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

203K+
Followers
224K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy