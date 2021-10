IMG has hired former Sky Sports MD Barney Francis to “lead its production business into a new era,” Deadline reports. Francis is viewed as one of the major players who established Sky Sports as the global force it is today. During a 20-year spell with Sky, which included more than a decade as Sky Sports MD, he oversaw a doubling of its channel offering to 11, adding premium sports such as Formula 1, golf’s Masters and the NBA. Starting next month as executive vice president, head of global production, and working closely with IMG chairman Graham Fry, who is to retire next...

