CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rehoboth Beach, DE

From Dueling Jazz Festivals to Flying Pups, it's a Great Weekend to be in Rehoboth Beach

Cape Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you've been following our coming events blog over the last few weeks, then you get the drill - It's fall festival season throughout the region!. This time of year never disappoints, with fun, family-friendly events and festivals around every turn. And this weekend is certainly no different, with another jam packed schedule of great things to do in the coastal region and beyond.

www.capegazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Trump sues Jan. 6 panel to block records

Former President Trump on Monday filed a federal lawsuit against the Jan. 6 select committee seeking to block the panel from obtaining his administration's records from the National Archives. "The Committee’s request amounts to nothing less than a vexatious, illegal fishing expedition openly endorsed by Biden and designed to unconstitutionally...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Lifestyle
Local
Delaware Lifestyle
City
Rehoboth Beach, DE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maysa
CNN

Travis Barker was 'hands on' with Kourtney Kardashian's engagement ring

(CNN) — According to celebrity jeweler Lorraine Schwartz, Travis Barker did more than just present Kourtney Kardashian with a massive engagement ring. Schwartz told People magazine the rocker was actively involved in the design of the huge oval shaped diamond which she said is "a flawless, beautifully cut diamond stone."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy