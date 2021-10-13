The Supreme Court Should Reject Arizona's Effort to Impose Death Penalty Without a Fair Trial

On today’s Radio Northwest Network (10/07/2021), we have an exclusive: citizens passed Oregon’s death penalty, not once but twice. It has been signed off on by the U.S. Supreme Court and the Oregon Supreme Court. Now, in violation of state law, Lame Duck Kate Brownshirt and her DOJ are driving a stake through the heart of a criminal penalty approved of by the voters (without a vote and without legislation). Lars speaks with Former DA Josh Marquis for more information.

OREGON STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO