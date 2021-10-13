CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Supreme Court Should Reject Arizona's Effort to Impose Death Penalty Without a Fair Trial

By Peter D. Keisler, James M. Cole
Law.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe criminal justice system cannot function effectively without public confidence in the reliability of jury trials. That means that egregious examples of ineffective trial counsel must have some path to meaningful review. Arizona now urges the Supreme Court to prohibit federal courts from considering the evidence that incompetent state counsel failed to uncover. SCOTUS should not permit it.

