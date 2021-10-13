CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manitowoc, WI

Manitowoc Parents Look To Recall School Board Members Over Masks

By Kelly Meyer
whbl.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WHBL) – Add Manitowoc schools to the list where parents are looking to oust school board members over masks. Mom Jeanette Deschene is trying to collect over four thousand signatures in an effort to recall two school board members. She says the two have turned coronavirus decisions over to the superintendent instead of listening to what parents in the school district want. She says only one side of the argument is being heard in Manitowoc.

whbl.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
Local
Wisconsin Education
State
Wisconsin State
Manitowoc, WI
Education
City
Manitowoc, WI
Manitowoc, WI
Government
Manitowoc, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
The Hill

Powell death leads to bipartisan outpouring of grief

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell ’s death on Monday was greeted by an outpouring of grief from across the political spectrum, as Democrats and Republicans alike lauded the four-star general as a giant of public service and an African American hero. Powell, 84, who rose from humble beginnings as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whbl
Reuters

Russia shuts mission to NATO in spy row retaliation

MOSCOW, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Russia said on Monday it would halt the activities of its diplomatic mission to NATO after the Western military alliance expelled eight Russians saying they were spies. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also said staff at NATO's military mission in Moscow would be stripped of their...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy