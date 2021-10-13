Manitowoc Parents Look To Recall School Board Members Over Masks
(WHBL) – Add Manitowoc schools to the list where parents are looking to oust school board members over masks. Mom Jeanette Deschene is trying to collect over four thousand signatures in an effort to recall two school board members. She says the two have turned coronavirus decisions over to the superintendent instead of listening to what parents in the school district want. She says only one side of the argument is being heard in Manitowoc.whbl.com
