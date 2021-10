Area aviators pay farewell tribute to Leonard Purvis. Purvis Family members and other mourners watch as four of the tribute planes soar above the grave site. By DON FLETCHERNews Staff Writer A crowd of about 75 people turned out last Friday (October 8) to say goodbye to Leonard Purvis. Tears were shed and a sense of loss was evident during the final rites for the local man, who passed away October 4, but there were also smiles from…