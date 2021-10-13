Robotics Edtech Startup Wiingy Raises $400,000 Angel Funding

Digital life insurance company Ladder raised $100 million in a new round of funding, the company said Monday. Ladder offers between $100,000 and $8 million in life insurance term policies for people between the ages of 20 and 60. Users can sign up through their phone and adjust their coverage as their life changes. Through Ladder’s app, users can add more coverage if, for example, they have another child and need more life insurance. Similarly, they can reduce their life insurance and premium if they pay down a mortgage or their children grow up.

BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO