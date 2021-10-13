Robotics Edtech Startup Wiingy Raises $400,000 Angel Funding
You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Wiingy, a platform that brings together robotics kits and 1:1 live classes on coding and advanced sciences for children aged between 5-15 years, on Wednesday announced to have acquired $400,000 in angel funding round. The round saw participation from marquee investors such as Aroa Ventures (Ritesh Agarwa), Abhinav Sinha (OYO), Maninder Gulati (OYO), Kavikrut (OYO), Rohit Kapoor (OYO), and Ashish Goel (Urban Ladder), along with Vineet Nanda (Sift Capital) and Manish Chopra (Genpact).www.entrepreneur.com
