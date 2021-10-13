Josh Ebinger, 37

Joshua Edward Ebinger, 37, of Holton passed away on Sunday, October 10th, 2021. He was born in the Dearborn County Hospital in Lawrenceburg on November 16, 1983 the son of David and Lisa Swinney Ebinger of Holton. Survivors include five children Cpl. Austin of Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina, Jeremy, Alexis, Jaelynn all of Osgood and Isabella of Versailles, aunts and uncles; David Swinney of Osgood, Ronnie (Billie) Ebinger of Holton, Rick (Wanda) Ebinger of Greensburg, Charla (Steve) McEvoy of Osgood, Cheryl (Rick) Caswell of Greensburg and Debby Ebinger of Holton, Great Aunts and Uncles; Roy Miller of Holton, Ralph(Joyce) Miller of Osgood, Laura Miller of Greensburg, Bob (Carol) Swinney of Canaan and Jill Swinney of Greensburg. He was preceded in death by his brother Jeremy Ebinger in 2002, grandparents; Charles and Leola Ebinger and Edgar and Ruth Ann Swinney. Mr. Ebinger graduated from South Ripley High school in 2002 and graduated from Lincoln Tech in Indianapolis as a diesel mechanic in 2003. Josh was a loving and devoted father and was formerly employed at Shirks International in Greensburg before returning home to help with the family farm. He loved to help his family and friends keep their trucks and tractors running. Josh was a member of the Hopewell Baptist Church and was a 10 year 4-H member. Funeral services will be held at 11am, Friday, October 15th at the Hopewell Baptist Church with Rev. David Shivers officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4pm to 8pm at the church and from 10am Friday until time of services. Memorials may be given to the Jeremy David & Joshua Edward Ebinger Scholarship Fund or the Hopewell Cemetery in care of the Stratton-Karsteter Funeral Home in Versailles.