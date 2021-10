The next virtual Superintendent’s Chat scheduled for October 19 will focus on the upcoming bond election for Elgin ISD.The 2021 bond package will be up for election on November 2 this fall. There will be three separate bond propositions totaling $190 million. The first proposition would fund new school campuses and expansions, maintenance projects and more. The second proposition would fund renovations and additions to the high school stadium, and the third proposition would fund an indoor multipurpose facility for athletics, extracurricular activities and more.Next Tuesday evening at 6 p.m., Elgin ISD Superintendent Dr. Jodi Duron will discuss the bond ...

ELGIN, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO