Nurse of the Week Mary Starks, BS., RN, CNOR, NP-S – now at the Rochester School of Nursing (URSON) studying for her dual DNP/Family NP master's and doctorate – is a classic "Type N" personality. That "N" of course, stands for Nurse, NP, and the Nurse Practitioner Association for New York State's Region 2 pick for the 2021 NP Student of the Year!*