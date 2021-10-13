CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alzheimer’s Disease and COVID-19 Share a Genetic Risk Factor

By Dawn O'Shea
Medscape News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA study led by University College London (UCL) has found a link between genetic risk for Alzheimer's disease and susceptibility to critical illness with COVID-19. The findings, published in Brain, could open the door for new targets for drug development. For the study, the research team sought to build on...

Daily Mail

Doctors explain why former Secretary of State Colin Powell's blood cancer and Parkinson's disease increased his risk of death from COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated

Despite being fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Colin Powell's age and medical history put him at risk of severe disease and death. Powell, who was the first Black Secretary of State and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, died from complications of the virus on Monday, his family said in a statement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Chronic kidney disease is associated with increased risk of sudden sensorineural hearing loss and MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease: a nationwide cohort study

Several studies have demonstrated the harmful effects of chronic kidney disease (CKD) on the audiovestibular system. Through a time-to-event analysis, we aimed to compare the association of CKD with sudden sensorineural hearing loss (SSNHL), and MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease against a control population without CKD. We used a total of 1,025,340 patients from the Korean National Health Insurance Service database from 2002 to 2013. The CKD group (n"‰="‰2572) included patients diagnosed with CKD more than three times between January 2003 and December 2005. The non-CKD group (n"‰="‰5144) consisted of two patients without CKD for every patient with CKD. Each patient was monitored until December 2013. We calculated the incidence, survival rate, and hazards ratio (HR) of SSNHL and MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease. In the CKD group, the incidence of SSNHL and MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease was 1.39 and 3.64 per 1000 person-years, respectively. Patients with CKD showed an adjusted HR of 2.15 and 1.45 for SSNHL and MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease, respectively. Middle-aged patients with CKD were associated with a higher incidence of developing SSNHL and MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease than those without CKD. Female patients with CKD had a higher risk of developing SSNHL; however, there was no significant difference in the risk of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease in patients with CKD according to sex. Our findings suggest that CKD is associated with an increased incidence of SSNHL and MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease. Therefore, audiovestibular surveillance should be considered in patients with CKD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

Eating This Once a Week Slashes Risk of Alzheimer's by 34 Percent, Study Says

While we can't escape the aging process, getting older looks different for everyone, both in how it affects us physically and mentally. One thing many of us worry about is that the older we get, the more likely we are to lose our memories. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2014, there were an estimated 5 million adults 65 and older in the country with dementia, and by 2060, that number is expected to go up to almost 14 million. But that doesn't mean developing the disease is increasing inevitable. There are ways to reduce your risk of developing dementia, including making small changes to what you eat and drink. In fact, one study has found that eating this popular fruit once a week can slash your Alzheimer's risk by up to 34 percent. To see what snack you should be having more often for the sake of your brain, read on.
HEALTH
Scientist

Repurposed Drug Reverses Signs of Alzheimer’s in Mice, Human Cells

Bumetanide, a drug already approved to treat swelling associated with conditions such as heart failure, improved performance on cognitive tests and reduced the buildup of amyloid plaques in mice with an Alzheimer’s-like condition, researchers report. Furthermore, in cultured human neurons derived from stem cells, bumetanide reversed gene expression changes associated with Alzheimer’s, and the electronic health records of millions of patients point to a link between the drug and reduced odds of being diagnosed with the disease.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Natural Compound in Basil May Protect Against Alzheimer’s Disease

University of South Florida Health-led team discovers that the compound fenchol has the same beneficial effect as gut-derived metabolites in reducing neurotoxic amyloid-beta in the brain. Fenchol, a natural compound abundant in some plants including basil, can help protect the brain against Alzheimer’s disease pathology, a preclinical study led by...
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

This anti-seizure drug could improve cognitive function in Alzheimer’s

In a new study from UCLA, researchers found an inexpensive anti-seizure medication markedly improves learning and memory and other cognitive functions in Alzheimer’s patients who have epileptic activity in their brains. Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is the leading cause of dementia worldwide. Early symptoms include short-term memory loss, the decline in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Genetic Engineering News

Alzheimer’s Disease Pathology Curbed Using Aromatic Compound in Basil

Scientists at the University of South Florida Health (USF Health) have discovered a new mechanism that helps neurons sense signals from the gut microbiome. The finding explains how fenchol—a natural compound found in basil and other plants—reduces Alzheimer’s disease-associated neurotoxicity in cell culture and in animal models. The preclinical study...
SCIENCE
baltimorenews.net

Personality traits linked to hallmarks of Alzheimer's disease

Washington [US], October 16 (ANI): A recent study led by scientists from the Florida State University College of Medicine has discovered that changes in the brain associated with Alzheimer's disease are linked with personality traits associated with the condition of an individual. The study published in the journal Biological Psychiatry...
BALTIMORE, MD
MedicalXpress

Migraine linked to all-cause dementia, Alzheimer's disease

(HealthDay)—Migraine is associated with an increased risk for all-cause dementia and Alzheimer disease, according to research published online Sept. 15 in Acta Neurologica Scandinavica. Long Wang, M.D., from The Second People's Hospital of Hefei in China, and colleagues conducted a meta-analysis to examine the potential association between migraine and dementia....
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Cell 'fingerprinting' could yield long-awaited Alzheimer's disease diagnostic

A technology developed by scientists at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) shows great promise for diagnosing Alzheimer's disease before symptoms arise, potentially changing the course of research and treatment for this condition, which affects millions of people worldwide and is estimated to be the sixth leading cause of death in the United States.
SCIENCE
thedoctorstv.com

Do Folates Help Prevent Alzheimer’s Disease?

Alzheimer's disease is estimated to affect nearly 6 million people in America, but could the nutrient folate help prevent the disease?. Psychiatrist Dr. Ish Major and plastic surgeon Dr. Andrew Ordon, who both lost their mothers to Alzheimer's disease, discuss research that showed folate levels in people with Alzheimer's were lower compared to healthy individuals.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
studyfinds.org

Early onset high blood pressure can alter the brain, increase risk of Alzheimer’s disease

DALLAS, Texas — Developing high blood pressure at an earlier age can mean more than just heart trouble, it may also make the brain more susceptible to Alzheimer’s disease later in life. Researchers reporting to the American Heart Association find people under 45 years-old with high blood pressure are over 60 percent more prone to developing dementia.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

'Fascinating' Link Between Alzheimer's and COVID-19

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Risk for Alzheimer's disease (AD) and susceptibility to severe COVID-19 share a common genetic mechanism involved in the immune response to viruses, investigators report. The findings could lead to new treatment targets to slow progression and severity of both diseases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

Presence of High-risk HLA Genotype Is the Most Important Individual Risk Factor for Coeliac Disease Among At-Risk Relatives

Saana Paavola; Katri Lindfors; Laura Kivelä; Juliana Cerqueira; Heini Huhtala; Päivi Saavalainen Riku Tauschi; Katri Kaukinen; Kalle Kurppa. Background: Family screening has been advocated as a means to reduce the major underdiagnosis of coeliac disease. However, the precise risk of the disease in relatives and the impact of patient- and relative-related individual factors remain obscure.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Newswise

New clinical research published online in the journal Arthritis and Rheumatology investigated three treatment approaches for a type of inflammatory arthritis in children called polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis (pJIA).

New clinical research published online in the journal Arthritis and Rheumatology investigated three treatment approaches for a type of inflammatory arthritis in children called polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis (pJIA). The study results showed improvements in pain and mobility with all treatment options, with potential increased benefits in disease activity using early combination therapy with biologic and non-biologic drugs together. The study was funded by the Patient Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

