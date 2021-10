The 2021 European Championship is set to continue on Saturday evening with four more second round ties set to take place with the Quarter-Final line-up set to take shape. Two big names will headline the session with Gerwyn Price looking mightily impressive in seeing off Ritchie Edhouse 6-2 with a 104 average. He will now take on the Czech youngster Adam Gawlas who will look to spring a shock on the World Number One.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO