Usually when you miss out on an opportunity to win a gold medal, you have to wait several months -- if not years -- to get another opportunity. But in the Age of COVID, things are not yet "usual" in the world of sports, and while that's mostly resulted in a lot of unfortunate changes (delayed/cancelled events, limited/no fan attendance), in this case the COVID-afflicted schedule has resulted in a positive scenario for competitors in international wrestling. In addition to the Tokyo Olympics, postponed from summer 2020 to August 2021, this year also contains the regularly-scheduled Wrestling World Championships in Oslo, going on now in Oslo.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO