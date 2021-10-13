Back 4 Blood: How to Fix Stuttering and Performance Issues on PC

Back 4 Blood just released and as many games do at launch, the game has it’s fair share of issues that need to be addressed pronto. The game suffers from framerate drops as well as general performance issues on the PC. Despite this, the real gripe about the game is that the game is too similar to Left 4 Dead. This is rather expected due to fact that the game has some of the developers working on it from the aforementioned Left 4 Dead series. Regardless of your opinion on that topic of discussion, the game is here to stay. With that in mind, those that love the game can rest assured that there may be a problem solver to their issues on PC.