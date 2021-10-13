CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upcoming Xbox Exclusive Avowed is “Obsidian’s Take on Elder Scrolls”

By Gordon Bicker
attackofthefanboy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRevealed on the 23rd of July 2020 by the way of an announcement trailer, Avowed piqued the interest of RPG fans around the world. New information has now graced us by the way of a new report on the title. It has been heard that the game may even have an early version of the game available to be played by the studio with the main features and mechanics already held within. Avowed is akin to Obsidian’s own take on The Elder Scrolls series and all the details on it are now flooding in like a swarm of Deadra emerging from a mighty Oblivion portal.

attackofthefanboy.com

