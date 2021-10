In the run-up to Minecraft Live 2021, a new Glare mob has been unveiled which could potentially be added to the game. The world of Minecraft is one that is yours to mold as you please. However, you are not the only inhabitant of it. There are also mobs, which are mobile entities that can be friendly, fearsome, or neutral. Occasionally, new mobs are added to the game and this is decided by the developers. However, Minecraft Live allows the Minecraft community to vote on which mob gets added. The Glare mob is one of three new mobs that can be voted for during Minecraft Live 2021.

