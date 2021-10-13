Apex Legends Monsters Within Event: How to Earn Points and Free Rewards
Apex Legends has yet another new exciting event out for players to enjoy in this spooktober month. The Apex Legends Monsters Within event has something for everyone with a new arena’s map, modes, and even free rewards all added to the concoction mixture set to be one of gaming’s greatest Halloween events this year for fans. The new arena map ‘Encore’ is located on Seer’s home planet named Boreas and combines tropical-looking infrastructure with high-paced combat situations. This guide article will take you over everything you need to know about how to earn points within the event and moreover how to actually earn the vast amount of free rewards on offer this month.attackofthefanboy.com
