Ryos converts longtime YouTube intro into progressive house ‘Monster’ on Revealed Recordings

We said over the summer that July was ILLENIUM’s month, but as October’s midway point nears, it’s looking more like ILLENIUM is claiming of all 2021 for the taking. Just when you thought he was going to shift full focus onto his Fallen Embers mini-run this fall and winter, he decided that his fourth LP deserved an extra tracklist boost. Five unreleased tracks had piled up in the time since Fallen Embers arrived and questions started to form as to what ILLENIUM’s exact plans were going to be considering his new LP was only a couple of months old. All of that uncertainty was immediately laid to rest when he dropped the announcement bomb that Fallen Embers would receive its deluxe edition on October 22, leading with his tie-up alongside 30 Seconds to Mars, which has now officially arrived.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO