Ryos converts longtime YouTube intro into progressive house ‘Monster’ on Revealed Recordings

By Ross Goldenberg
dancingastronaut.com
 5 days ago

For anyone that's followed along time Ryos' YouTube channel over the years, his newest delivery on Revealed Recordings is something that should sound more than familiar. Adding to an already memorable calendar that's included his two-for-one single with Maggie Szabo "Midsummer Nights," "Fool's Gold," and a headlining seat on the label's 10th anniversary remix EP, Ryos has now converted his longtime YouTube intro into an actual single, "Monster."

