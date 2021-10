This writer has watched three bird dogs grow old. The Irish setter we got after being married for a year was a good hunting dog and pet. Patty was a handful in our first apartment, but she became a good house pet, except for that tail! When she was happy, she could clear a table before you could react. My best memories of her were heading off to New Hampshire on a Saturday morning to hunt woodcock and grouse and then hunt Massachusetts covers for woodcock when the bag limit in both state was five birds. That would be capped off with a visit to Birch Hill MWA for a pheasant or two after the crowd had left and we would hunt the back covers with excellent success. She got ill at age 11 but hung on for a couple years and hunted right up to the end. Her last pheasant was pointed where Walmart stands today. Her end came after she suffered a stroke.

