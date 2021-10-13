CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citi appoints Oliver Law

Cover picture for the articleCiti hires Oliver Law to join its prime services sales trading team in its Hong Kong office. Prior to this, Law was executive director at Goldman Sachs for almost four years. Previously he was director of prime flow sales at Credit Suisse and vice president in the Asia prime services team at the Royal Bank of Scotland.

