Whether you are mixing a liquid luminizer in with your foundation or strategically applying a glow-inducing powder onto the highest points of your cheekbones, it’s safe to say that face highlighter has made its mark in the beauty industry. Now, there’s a new trend that’s shifting the focus of this makeup routine staple up north to the eyes. Meet the eyelighter trend, a technique coined for its ability to transform you into a bright-eyed beauty by way of using shimmery makeup products and clever placement. TL;DR: It’s out with the dull, tired-looking eyes and in with a wider, brighter, and seriously pretty look.

MAKEUP ・ 1 DAY AGO