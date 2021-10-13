October Outfits
Fall is such an odd time weather-wise. You can still get away with walking out the front door in a tee, shorts, and sandals all the way into early October. But as this month progresses, the chilly temperatures finally present the opportunity to get a bit more creative with your everyday outfit. However, you don’t have to necessarily throw those summery items into storage just yet. Here are a few of my favorite October outfit ideas to try for yourself this season.webbweekly.com
