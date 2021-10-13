Mosquitoes May be Taking a Bite Out of Our Grouse Hunting

Recently, I had the opportunity to go on a moose hunt in the mountains with my new mirrorless camera. It is rutting time, so moose are out and about a little more often than at other times of the year. I only saw one. It was a very large bull moose. It was a magnificent beast with the biggest rack of antlers I have ever seen. It was a thrilling sight. It happened in the early hours of a misty morning just as the golden sun was beginning to make its appearance. There wasn’t quite enough light for taking photos, but the animal was stunningly gorgeous, so it was okay!

PACIFIC COUNTY, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO