How to Keep Car Interiors Clean

Let's be honest, most of us don't know what half of the lights on our car's dashboard mean. But even when those dreaded words "check engine" are illuminated, many of us end up ignoring them for longer than we should. In fact, a recent survey of 1,239 drivers found that 30 percent of people say they will wait anywhere between one month to an entire year to get their cars checked after their "check engine" light goes on. And while many mechanics say that light usually turns out to be on due to something relatively benign, there are some red flags that do pop up on your dashboard that you shouldn't be ignoring, unless you want to risk your car catching on fire. Read on to find out the tell-tale sign your car sends you that means you need to stop driving and get out immediately.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 27 DAYS AGO