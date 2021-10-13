EMU Women's Rowing welcomes two new coaches ahead of 2021-22 season

Ole Miss women’s basketball has completed its slate for the upcoming year, finalizing all home tipoff times for the 2021-22 season on Tuesday. As revealed in prior announcements, the Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss will be host to 15 contests for the Rebel women this season – seven in non-conference action and eight in SEC play. Of the 10 nationally televised games that Ole Miss will play in this season, six will occur in Oxford, starting Nov. 14 vs. Mississippi Valley State (3 p.m. CT, SEC Network) and followed up by TV games against Tennessee on Jan. 9 (12 p.m. CT, SEC Network), Mississippi State on Jan. 16 (2 p.m. CT, SEC Network/ESPN2), LSU on Feb. 7 (6 p.m. CT, SEC Network), Texas A&M on Feb. 17 (8 p.m. CT, SEC Network) and the regular season finale vs. South Carolina on Feb. 27 (1 p.m. CT, SEC Network/ESPN2). All other home contests will stream live online on SEC Network+.

OXFORD, MS ・ 12 DAYS AGO