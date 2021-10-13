CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

One DNA offers gender-neutral clothing in Ypsilanti

By Breanna Harris
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne DNA, a clothing store in the City of Ypsilanti, prides itself on being gender-neutral as it offers all inclusive items for its customers. One DNA, at 216 W. Michigan Ave., was initially co-established in New York City, by life partners Simon Black and Travis Weaber about five years ago. Weaber, an Ypsilanti native, decided during the COVID-19 pandemic to move himself and Black, as well as the company, back to his hometown to be closer to relatives.

