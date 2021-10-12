CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Elizabeth “Ellen” J. Borges

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElizabeth “Ellen” J. Borges (Wennekes), 79, of Iron Ridge, passed away on October 8, 2021, peacefully at her home with her family by her side. Ellen was born on April 16, 1942, in the city of Utrecht, The Netherlands. She was the youngest of nine children. Her many talents growing...

Mary Ellen Matthies, 82

Mary Ellen Matthies (nee Leavitt), age 82, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 10, 2021. She was born May 17, 1938 to Eloise and Charles Leavitt and grew up in Milwaukee, WI and Cedar Falls, IA. She graduated in 1960 from the State College of Iowa. After teaching four years in Davenport, she married the late Rich Matthies in 1965 and they raised their family in Oak Park. Mary Ellen worked at the Oak Park Regional Housing Center. She played an integral role in the founding of this acclaimed agency, which discovered ways to prevent blockbusting and promote integrated housing in the western Chicago suburbs. Mary Ellen served leadership positions in various League of Women Voters chapters and was a member and enthusiastic volunteer at various Unitarian Universalist churches. In their later years, Mary Ellen and Rich enjoyed living in Downers Grove. The last few years of her life, Mary Ellen loved living at Brookdale in Lisle.
OAK PARK, IL
Ruth Ellen Bemis Bumbera

CORRY, PA
100th birthday: Ellen Nathan

Ellen Nathan of Fremont, formerly of Madison, will be celebrating her 100th birthday on Saturday, Oct. 23, with an open house in her honor at the Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St., Fremont, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Her children include Sherry Ford of Fremont, Ed Nathan and...
FREMONT, NE
Mary Ellen Matthies, 82

OAK PARK, IL

