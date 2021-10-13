CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hartsdale, NY

Welcome: Nothing Bundt Cakes --new business in Hartsdale

greenburghny.com
 6 days ago

Nothing Bundt Cakes opens in Hartsdale - twins from Romania pursue dream of opening business that sells delicious freshly baked cakes. Welcome Nothing Bundt Cakes store 303 North Central Ave, Hartsdale. Thank you for choosing Greenburgh/Hartsdale as the location for your new business. Greenburgh residents who love delicious cakes in a variety of flavors and sizes will be excited to patronize your store. Good luck and thanks for being a part of our town. PAUL FEINER.

www.greenburghny.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Trump sues Jan. 6 panel to block records

Former President Trump on Monday filed a federal lawsuit against the Jan. 6 select committee seeking to block the panel from obtaining his administration's records from the National Archives. "The Committee’s request amounts to nothing less than a vexatious, illegal fishing expedition openly endorsed by Biden and designed to unconstitutionally...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartsdale, NY
City
Greenburgh, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bakeries#Greenburgh Hartsdale#Nothing Bundt Cakes#Bundtinis#Franchise Times
NBC News

Justice Department asks Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department asked the Supreme Court on Monday to temporarily block enforcement of the Texas law banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. It was the second challenge of the law to reach the court on an emergency appeal, seeking to put it on hold while lawsuits contesting its constitutionality work their way through the lower courts. By a 5-4 vote, the court turned away the first appeal in early September, saying the case presented "complex and novel" questions about whether the court had the authority to hear it, given the unusual structure of Senate Bill 8, as the law is known.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy