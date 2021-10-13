Welcome: Nothing Bundt Cakes --new business in Hartsdale
Nothing Bundt Cakes opens in Hartsdale - twins from Romania pursue dream of opening business that sells delicious freshly baked cakes. Welcome Nothing Bundt Cakes store 303 North Central Ave, Hartsdale. Thank you for choosing Greenburgh/Hartsdale as the location for your new business. Greenburgh residents who love delicious cakes in a variety of flavors and sizes will be excited to patronize your store. Good luck and thanks for being a part of our town. PAUL FEINER.www.greenburghny.com
