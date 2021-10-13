CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

[OPINION] Minnesota’s “Weirdest Town Name” Is Actually a Super Cool Name

By Adam
WJON
WJON
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Career-finding website Zippia revealed its list of the weirdest town names in each state, and some of them are pretty out-there. Apparently work for the folks over at Zippia.com has been a little slow during COVID-19. They recently revealed a list of the weirdest, most out-there town names in each state. It's a good read. I mean, did you know there's a Paint Lick, Kentucky? Or Catfish Paradise, Arizona? Would you visit Satan's Kingdom, Massachusetts?

wjon.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJON

The 10 Commandments of Deer Hunting in Minnesota

The firearm season opener is Saturday, November 6th in Minnesota. It's basically the big holiday between Halloween and Thanksgiving in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. If you live in rural Minnesota you are even more attuned to that statement. Deer hunting is a big deal, bars do specials and big buck contests, deer camps are organized, lots of beer is had, and lots of deer get tagged.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Governor Walz Celebrates Minnesota Pheasant Opener [PHOTOS]

WILLMAR -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz kicked off pheasant hunting season in Kandiyohi County this weekend. The 2021 Governor’s Pheasant Opener was held on private land near Willmar on Saturday. A lifetime Pheasants Forever member, Walz was hosted by longtime hunters Kevin Ochsner and Brad Hanson. The governor says he...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

MN Car Dealership Recognized for Hilarious, One-Of-A-Kind TV Ad

Zumbrota Ford agreed to produce the script without having read it ahead of time. The finished commercial made John Oliver's show. A few months ago, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver did a segment poking fun at car dealership commercials. In it, he noted similarities in local dealership ads that all featured someone dressed as a pickle "in a pickle" about financing. While the ads were for dealerships in Texas, Arizona, Indiana and even Minnesota, they all featured the same corny script featuring a pickle in a pickle. As it turns out, the script was, in fact, written and recycled by the same company, leading Oliver to make a unique offer -- his team would provide a one-of-a-kind commercial script for one lucky car dealership. There was just one condition, however -- the dealership would have to agree to produce the ad without reading the script in advance. Sunday night, Oliver offered an update to his offer.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Massachusetts State
State
South Dakota State
City
Ottertail, MN
State
North Dakota State
State
Kentucky State
City
Nimrod, MN
State
Arizona State
City
Sleepy Eye, MN
WJON

Malcolm Again Urges Minnesotans to Get Vaccinated for COVID-19

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota's hospitals continue to be overcrowded amid the Delta variant. State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm is again pleading with Minnesotans to get vaccinated. She says she struggles with... the heartbreak of knowing that this is all preventable, by us, by the people of Minnesota and the individual...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

State Launches Vaccine Incentive Program for 12-17 Year Olds

ST. PAUL -- Governor Tim Walz has launch a new COVID-19 vaccine incentive program to encourage younger Minnesotans to get vaccinated. The "Kids Deserve A Shot" incentive program is for Minnesotans 12-17-years-old and consists of two set of rewards. The first includes a $200 Visa gift card for 12-17-year-old who...
SAINT PAUL, MN
WJON

Why Are So Many Minnesotans Giving Away Free Pianos?

I'm not sure about you, but I thought that pianos were expensive. Maybe I'm wrong because right now on Facebook marketplace you can take your pick for free. There are currently 5 pianos listed for free through the social media site. It seems a little bizarre to me, but maybe they're hard to get rid of?
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Names#Weirdest Town Name#Zippia Com#Satan#The Daily Meal
WJON

Bemidji Wants to Pay You to Move There- Are You Interested?

In this business of radio I have moved a lot. It isn't cheap, and it really is kind of a pain to pack up all of your belongings, get them all loaded up on some sort of truck, hopefully with help from movers, get them all to the new destination and then unpack everything. It's a colossal pain! Sometimes it needs to be done, however. By the way, moving isn't cheap either.
BEMIDJI, MN
WJON

Robots Will Soon Be Working In MN Nursing Homes

This sounds like something from a science fiction movie, but it's real life. Robots will soon be working in Minnesota nursing homes with elderly residents. According to KSTP Eyewitness News, the University of Minnesota-Duluth will be inviting these robots into nursing care centers including Eight Monarch Healthcare Management. They'll be...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

New Art Tribute to Dylan on Display Outside Minnesota School

HIBBING, Minn. (AP) -- A public art tribute to Bob Dylan has been unveiled in Hibbing with the hopes of inspiring a new generation of young artists. The display of the Iron Range town’s most famous resident is located outside Hibbing High School, where the 80-year-old Dylan was a 1959 graduate.
HIBBING, MN
WJON

Fall Color Season Moving Past Peak Throughout Minnesota

ST. CLOUD -- Time is running out to enjoy the beautiful fall colors. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Fall Color Finder a majority of the state has already past the peak of the fall color season. Peak is right before the majority of trees shed too many...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
WJON

30th Anniversary of 1991 Halloween Blizzard in Minnesota

UNDATED -- This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Halloween Blizzard in Minnesota. Climatologist Pete Boulay was a student at St. Cloud State University during that 1991 snowstorm. He says it was a Thursday on Halloween and the National Weather Service had issued a Winter Storm Watch that morning,...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Minnesota Gives Smokable Medical Marijuana The Green Light

Minnesota has one of the most restrictive medical marijuana programs in the United States. Up until now, options for medical pot were limited and expensive. According to MPR the bill that allows medical marijuana users a cheaper alternative to liquid, oil and pills passed both the State House and Senate in May. Governor Walz is expected to sign this much needed bill soon.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Upsala Schools Attempt to Break a Unique World Record

The staff and students at Upsala Schools attempted to break a world record this week. In celebration of Farmers to the School in Minnesota month, they attempted to break the RecordSetter.com record for "Most Apples Given by someone dressed up like Johnny Appleseed". The rules for breaking the record were:
UPSALA, MN
WJON

Drought Pushes Up Minnesota Fall Harvest, Yields Are a Mixed Bag

ST. CLOUD -- If there is a silver lining to this summer's drought, it may be that farmers in central Minnesota were able to get to harvest sooner than usual. Nathan Drewitz is a University of Minnesota Extension Office crops expert. He says typically the harvest doesn't really get going until early October, but this year the crops are already out for the most part...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Como Zoo in St. Paul Welcomes a Polar Bear

If you are looking for fun things to do on the weekends with the family, this could be something that is fun, educational and enjoyable. It's the Como Zoo. Going there was always so fun when I was a kid. Let's carry on the tradition!. Yesterday the Como Park Zoo...
ANIMALS
WJON

The Weekender: SCSU Homecoming, Bee Gees and More!

ST. CLOUD -- There is no shortage of fun and exciting activities happening around central Minnesota this weekend. Listen to 8 local St. Cloud residents speak at the TEDx talks, hear the music of The Bee Gees, take a night Hike in St. Joe and Rice, Tour the storage areas of the Stearns History Museum, and celebrate Homecoming with St. Cloud State University. Read more in The Weekender!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Fewer Listings, More Homes Sold in Central MN this Year

UNDATED -- The number of homes on the market in central Minnesota is down so far this year, compared to last year. Minnesota Realtors says for the central region there have been 7,773 new listings through the end of September which is down 153 from the same period a year ago.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

WJON

St. Cloud, MN
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy