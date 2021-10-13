Top 30 Grunge Albums

'This is an album that’s unfortunately a little short on soul' — He is in a way a prisoner of those trademark heart-warming, dream-provokingguitar flourishes, and yet he has also experimented and collaborated as few others of his generation. But paradoxically, this restless urge to work with many different people, and explore different genres has been his undoing. This new album starts with a “Santana Celebration”, complete with swirling Hammond B organ notes, and the timbales and congas that characterised the Latin Rock which he so excitingly pioneered. Irresistible stuff – though nothing new. The track is followed by an almost unbelievable series of guest spots with stars that range from Steve Winwood, on a surprisingly underwhelming cover of Procol Harum’s “A Whiter Shade of Pale”, and white rapper G-Eazy, to vocal stars such as Rob Thomas and Chris Stapleton.

