Embr (Switch) Review
Embr imagines a world where you and your fellow independently contracted gig workers (with minimal oversight) are tasked with the job of fighting fires, saving lives, and sometimes delivering meals. The tone and setting of the game could probably be best described as one part wacky cartoon farce and one part biting social commentary of big tech and media corporations. This theming is at the core of how the player engages with the game. The main menu is a cracked tablet, in-game messages pop up as push notifications from Embr, and ads for media and services serve as loading screens. But as dystopian as some of these elements sound, the satire is always tongue-in-cheek. For instance, early on you’re introduced to Hosr, a Canadian competitor to Embr, whose goal is to spread socialism to the United States and turn oil barrel factories into maple syrup factories.www.nintendoworldreport.com
Comments / 0