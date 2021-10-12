CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Embr (Switch) Review

By Editorials
Nintendo World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmbr imagines a world where you and your fellow independently contracted gig workers (with minimal oversight) are tasked with the job of fighting fires, saving lives, and sometimes delivering meals. The tone and setting of the game could probably be best described as one part wacky cartoon farce and one part biting social commentary of big tech and media corporations. This theming is at the core of how the player engages with the game. The main menu is a cracked tablet, in-game messages pop up as push notifications from Embr, and ads for media and services serve as loading screens. But as dystopian as some of these elements sound, the satire is always tongue-in-cheek. For instance, early on you’re introduced to Hosr, a Canadian competitor to Embr, whose goal is to spread socialism to the United States and turn oil barrel factories into maple syrup factories.

www.nintendoworldreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
heypoorplayer.com

Ghostrunner Review (PS5)

In some ways, a game like Ghostrunner is a perfect fit on the PS5. For a game where you’re going to be dying a lot, the fast loading times provided by its SSD can feel like a miracle. I just wish that so many of the deaths I was taking...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Nintendo Switch OLED Review

The Nintendo Switch OLED is a marked improvement over the original and Switch Lite. If you play a lot in handheld mode, the OLED model is a surprisingly huge upgrade. And if you don't play your Switch in handheld mode often, the Switch OLED's new screen is impressive enough that it could change that.
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan Review (Switch)

Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan Review: A Feel-Good Game that Passes with Flying Colors. The older I get, the more wholesome games appeal to me. There’s something just… comforting and warm about them. Like if a blanket were a video game. They’re just cozy. That, and it’s nice taking a break from serious subject matter and dark narratives to engage with something more light-hearted. I feel like there’s really a dearth of RPGs with really light-hearted themes. It’s a gap that ManaVoid Entertainment boldly filled with Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan.
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

Arboria Review (PC)

Inoffensive games have always been kind of hard for me to review—and, no, I’m not talking about games that say or do something that could be considered inappropriate (or fail to do in this case). Instead, I’m talking about those games that don’t really strike a chord with me in a way that’s either particularly positive or negative. You know, the ones where you shrug your shoulders and say “eh, s’fine” but don’t really elaborate much after being asked about them. I’m not telling you this for no reason, though, I promise. On the contrary, I (as you’ve probably already guessed) am telling you these things because they sum up how I feel about Arboria—the topic of this review—pretty darn well.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Tech#Canadian
heypoorplayer.com

Crisis Wing Review (Switch)

Crisis Wing Review: Flying Through the Skull-Faced Skies. I’m always hungry for a new Shmup, which is what brought Crisis Wing to my attention. Published by eastasiasoft and developed by Pieslice Productions, it’s a vertically-scrolling shooter with arcade style. It features seven challenging stages full of enemy ships, massive bosses, and a ton of modes. But does Crisis Wing do enough to set itself apart from the pack? That’s the question this Crisis Wing review is setting out to answer.
VIDEO GAMES
purenintendo.com

Review: G-Darius HD (Nintendo Switch)

G-Darius was originally released in 1997 for the Japanese arcades and then later ported to the PS1 and again for the PS2. G-Darius HD is the fourth installment of the series and the first to use full 3D polygon graphics. This HD version is a prequel that starts the story...
VIDEO GAMES
411mania.com

Tales of Arise (PS5) Review

I admit I’ve not had a great love of the Tales franchise in the past. I’ve played Vesperia, Zesteria, and Berseria and bounced off of all of them to varying degrees. I think I hit the mid-way point with Vesp, probably the 75% point in Bers, and the 20% point in Zest before giving them all up. Not only did I finish Arise and quite enjoyed it, but I think it’s probably in my contention for the best JRPG of the year, at least so far.
VIDEO GAMES
purenintendo.com

Review: Hoa (Nintendo Switch)

Hoa is a puzzle platformer that initially escaped my notice. But I was happy to accept a later review key offer, as the launch trailer impressed me greatly. As Strong Bad might say, this game gave me the Ghiblis. The story itself is lacking (“subtle storytelling” as advertised), but I...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
purenintendo.com

Review: A Juggler’s Tale (Nintendo Switch)

I can’t resist a good cinematic platformer, and A Juggler’s Tale is one such game. What keeps it from greatness are its ease and cost relative to the amount of gameplay. But if you’re an enthusiast for games like this, you’ll want to wishlist this one without fail. You play...
VIDEO GAMES
purenintendo.com

Review: WarioWare: Get It Together! (Nintendo Switch)

I’m conflicted by WarioWare: Get It Together! This is somewhat by design, as the game is all about conflicts. Urgent, ridiculous, three-second conflicts. And whereas its traditional microgame formula is largely intact, a couple of development decisions can lessen their impact if you’re unwilling to adapt. Through a nonsensical story...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo World Report

Tetris Effect: Connected (Switch) Review

From the outset it is hard to argue why Tetris Effect: Connected connected (no pun intended) with me so much. I can understand that for most people Tetris Effect in general is “just another Tetris game”. Tetris is now almost forty years old and I’d wager pretty much anyone looking at the review has played a game of Tetris in their life. Be it on the original Nintendo Game Boy or its many great iterations with the likes of Tetris DS and Tetris 99, just to name a few of the over 200+ ports that exist of this game. But that legacy not only carries weight, but also a sort of pressure. How can you T-spin Tetris in a new direction after so many variants and versions have come before. Resonair found a quite simple answer with the original Tetris Effect: emphasise the immersive and entrancing natures of the game with a vibrant, ever-changing visual style and music. Tetris Effect: Connected has to compromise these visuals a little bit, but in the end feels like the best way to play Tetris on your Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

Chernobylite Review (PS4)

STALKER made great waves back in 2007 with a brutally gritty FPS set in the abandoned, radioactive Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, with the protagonist fighting off monsters and bandits to find mysterious artefacts and secrets. Now Chernobylite is here to fill in the gap for STALKER fans, giving its own take on The Zone while we all await STALKER 2’s release next year. Featuring some former STALKER staff such as Alexey Sityanov, the story writer for the original classic, Chernobylite looked to be very much a worthy spiritual successor. Of course, STALKER was known for being pretty janky and buggy upon release and this is one tradition the PS4 version of Chernobylite has definitely followed.
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

Metroid Dread Review (Switch)

I was nervous about . The last fully original 2D Metroid game was released in 2002. I was still in high school. For 19 years, fans of 2D Metroid only had Other M, a game that is only 2D part-time and is terrible most of the time, and a remake of Metroid II a few years ago. When Metroid Fusion released, Metroidvanias were still mostly just Metroid and Castlevania games. Today it seems like a new game in the genre releases a few times a month.
VIDEO GAMES
keengamer.com

Bonfire Peaks Review: Burn Your Things (Switch)

Bonfire Peaks sees a man in a comfy-looking jacket taking a pedalo to a mysterious island, with but one goal in mind: burn his belongings. What follows is a fiendishly difficult puzzle game that will have even experienced players scratching their heads, even while they decide to give it just one more shot.
ACCIDENTS
purenintendo.com

Review: Ultra Age (Nintendo Switch)

Ultra Age is a hack-and-slash game akin to the Devil May Cry franchise. Ultra Age is set in a very, very distant future in the year 3174. The ecosystem of the planet has been altered permanently. After this event, the Earth no longer had sufficient resources for the population. Society has split into two: those who remained on Earth and those who moved to a space colony. Needless to say, those who remained did not do too well.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo World Report

Astria Ascending (Switch) Review

Appropriately timed for my descending into madness. Astria Ascending got a lot of pre-launch attention for its development and art teams which claimed representation from veterans of Bravely Default, Final Fantasy (which one was not specified) and Nier Automata. And much to my disappointment, it turned out to not live up to the pedigree; it might appeal to completionists, but I can’t remember the last game I actively tried to avoid playing.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendojo.com

Backlog Review: Curved Space (Switch)

Can’t save mid-run, you have to finish or start over; nothing carries over from run to run. Welcome to our latest Backlog Review, where we look at game releases that might have slipped through the cracks and determine whether or not they’re worthy of a playthrough. Curved Space is a...
VIDEO GAMES
purenintendo.com

Review: Don’t Touch This Button! (Nintendo Switch)

Don’t Touch This Button! is one of those games where my initial impressions after watching the trailer matched how I felt after playing the game. The trailer gave the impression that this would be a pretty average first-person puzzle game, and that’s what I found it to be in the end.
VIDEO GAMES
perfectly-nintendo.com

Aria Chronicle (Switch): Software updates (latest: Ver. 1.2.0.0)

On this page, you will find all there is to know about the various Software updates for Aria Chronicle on Nintendo Switch (originally released on July 8th 2021 in Europe, North America, and Japan)!. Aria Chronicle – Ver. 1.2.0.0. Release date: October 4th 2021 (North America, Europe, Japan) Patch notes:
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy