Middle East

Tamer Farouk

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTamer Farouk has been appointed as the General Manager of Hilton Bahrain, an upscale new hotel and residences expected to open in the first quarter of 2022. Located along Al Fateh Highway, the 348- room hotel will feature studios, one and two bedroom apartments with all the comforts of home and a stunning view of the sea from each unit's balcony. 6 distinct restaurants and lounges together with 9 meeting rooms and a luxurious spa are put together to complement every guest experience. This property is owned by Mr. Salim Ahmed Mannai, Chairman of Mannai Holdings and managed by Hilton.

