PHOENIX — The Good Life Festival is set to return in November at its new home of Schnepf Farms in Queen Creek with iconic rock and roll band America headlining the event. Along with America, which is on their 50th anniversary tour, the festival on Nov. 6 will also feature former lead guitarist of the Eagles Don Felder, The Guess Who, and Nate Nathan and the Mac Daddy-O’s.

QUEEN CREEK, AZ ・ 9 HOURS AGO