Your favorite pasta sauce could cost more. Blame it on a surprise shortage of glass

Ever since you were a kid, maybe you didn't want to be a gangster, but who wouldn't want to be able to make that extraordinary-looking red sauce from "Goodfellas" that the boys put together in prison? According to a piece by Men's Health, it's not exactly the last-minute Ragu canned gravy you might use for an at-home pasta night. While the boys' luxurious feast might seem improbable, it could actually happen. Henry Hill, who "Goodfellas" is based on, actually enjoyed a pretty comfortable existence in prison, staying in an "honor dorm" that had more comfortable accommodations than a standard cell. Mob bosses that could afford to feed their crew delicious meals sometimes did so, meaning that the elaborate dinner scene could have actually happened in real life. It turns out that the famous "Goodfellas" prison sauce is about a two-hour ordeal that has a basis in Martin Scorsese's own life. In fact, it's based on his mom's recipe.

