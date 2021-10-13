3 things to watch for when the Mavericks face the Hornets

Which Maverick player are you most looking forward to watching and why?. Matthew: The obvious answer is Luka Doncic but that’s tired so I’ll go another way. The Mavericks have asked Maxi Kleber to do entirely too much over the last couple of seasons which has resulted in him being worn down during the playoffs. They appear to be committed to using him in a more limited role which should allow him to shine with his unique combination of gifts. That plus he appeared to be slightly lighter and more mobile in the first preseason game and I am excited to see a very good season by Kleber where he makes Zach Lowe’s Luke Walton all stars.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO