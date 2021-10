Cooler temperatures, rain and possibly a bit of snow are in store later this week after a pleasant weekend and Monday. The weekend started out on the cool side in Bismarck, with the city finally reaching a low temperature of 32 degrees late Friday and an early morning low Saturday of 31 degrees. It's the latest in the year that Bismarck has had its first 32 degree reading, one day earlier than the previous record of Oct. 14, 2008, according to the National Weather Service. It typically happens in late September.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 9 HOURS AGO