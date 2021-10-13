CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MassageLuXe Franchisee Opens Spa to Help Fund Kids’ College and Early Retirement

Cover picture for the articleGrowing Day Spa Franchise Spotlights a Father Investing in His Family’s Future. October 13, 2021 // Franchising.com // OVERLAND PARK, KANSAS - Rahul Patel is a smart entrepreneur with an eye for great investments. With two young children, 7-year-old daughter Drishti and 2-year-old son Veer, Rahul was researching opportunities that could help fund his children’s college and his and his wife’s retirement down the road. Rahul says he didn’t have to look far to find his answer, “My wife has been getting massages for years and loves it. So, I decided to venture into massage and wellness.”

