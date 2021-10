PERRYDALE — The Pirates had a goal going into the volleyball season. The way they’ve played, it’s clearly in reach. “They want to go back to state,” coach Lottie Breeden said. “It’s a lot of fun. When you’re out of high school, you don’t talk about the wins and losses as much as the good memories, and going to the playoffs makes for really good memories and good times.”

DALLAS, OR ・ 14 DAYS AGO