Halifax County, VA

BLAST FROM THE PAST: Week of Oct. 13

yourgv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA total of 69 students were inducted into the National Junior Honor Society at Halifax County Middle School earlier this month. The Decus chapter of the NJHS has been in existence since 1975, and each year students who have shown achievement in the areas of scholarship, leadership, citizenship, service and character are recognized in a pinning ceremony. The National Junior Honor Society ranks as one of the oldest and most prestigious national organizations for middle level students, according to middle school officials. Chapters exist in more than 60% of the nation’s middle level schools, and since 1929, millions of students have been selected for membership. NJHS is sponsored by the National Association of Secondary School Principals, which also sponsors the National Honor Society. In order to be eligible for consideration for membership, a student must have attended Halifax County Middle School for at least one semester and must have a cumulative average of 93.500 GPA at the end of the seventh grade year. Students must also demonstrate the qualities of good citizenship, leadership, service and character.

