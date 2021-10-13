CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GoFundMe Users Donated More Than $2.3 Million to George Floyd’s Daughter

 5 days ago
Though no amount of money could make up for what she lost, George Floyd’s daughter Gianna Floyd at least has financial support from more than 63,000 GoFundMe donations. George Floyd died on May 25, 2020, after Derek Chauvin—then a Minneapolis Police officer—kneeled on his neck and back for 9 minutes and 29 seconds. Nearly 11 months later, Chauvin was found guilty of Floyd’s murder. And in June 2021, the former cop was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison.

Comments / 62

Matt Bentley
5d ago

what a joke, he abandoned his daughter and could have cared less if she was alive or dead. he was a violent drug addict convict. praise the Lord that monster is not here anymore🙏🙏🙏

Bently
5d ago

He didn't even no his daughter when he got our of prison he left her and move to another state and was doing drugs with a white women

Bbj Lee
5d ago

Why are they even donating the money that’s sad that whoever is the guardian of the child is using the child as a pawn to get money

