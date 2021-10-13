GoFundMe Users Donated More Than $2.3 Million to George Floyd’s Daughter
Though no amount of money could make up for what she lost, George Floyd’s daughter Gianna Floyd at least has financial support from more than 63,000 GoFundMe donations. George Floyd died on May 25, 2020, after Derek Chauvin—then a Minneapolis Police officer—kneeled on his neck and back for 9 minutes and 29 seconds. Nearly 11 months later, Chauvin was found guilty of Floyd’s murder. And in June 2021, the former cop was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison.marketrealist.com
