GoFundMe Users Donated More Than $2.3 Million to George Floyd’s Daughter

For the second time this year, a statue of George Floyd was vandalised in New York. A memorial statue of a man who lost his life to police brutality, to nine long minutes with a knee on his neck as he begged for breath and mercy over an alleged fake $20 bill, has been covered in blue paint by an unnamed vandal. And for what purpose? What is gained by defacing the image, the honour of a Black man who died at the hands of the state?As much as I wish I could say this surprises me, it doesn’t. We...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 14 DAYS AGO