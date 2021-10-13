CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pens ruin Bolts’ party

By WJBD Staff
southernillinoisnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNDATED (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins are the first winners of the NHL season, having spoiled the Tampa Bay Lightning’s banner-raising night. It was also a night of firsts in Las Vegas as the Seattle Kraken lost their NHL debut. Eleven Penguins collected at least one point in a 6-2...

southernillinoisnow.com

Comments / 0

Pens Points: COVID Concerns

Here are your Pens Points for this Tuesday morning... Both Jake Guentzel and Zach Aston-Reese have recently tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, the Pittsburgh Penguins are re-implementing daily COVID testing, as well as possibly reintroducing other mitigation measures. [PensBurgh]. And speaking of COVID, the players are ready for...
Pens Points: Fighting for Roster Space

Tuesday night was another chance for players to make an impression on the coaching staff of the Pittsburgh Penguins and a few skaters took advantage in a big way. Potential roster bubble players Drew O’Connor and Radim Zohorna showed out in a 5-4 shootout victory over the Buffalo Sabres. O’Connor notched a pair of goals while Zohorna potted one in the victory. Kasperi Kapanen continued his hot preseason with a tying goal late in regulation. [Pensburgh]
Pens edge Sabres in shootout

PITTSBURGH — On the positive side, the Sabres played an aggressive got to the net style that they haven't shown enough of in the past and were rewarded with four goals against the Penguins. On the downside, they struggled to get out of their own end and lost 5-4 in...
Pens Points: Now it Counts

Saturday put a bow on the Pittsburgh Penguins preseason that saw them go 4-2-0 in the six game slate. Those games meant nothing outside of blowing off some rust and figuring out a few roster spots. Those final decisions will have to be made in the next few days before the team heads south to begin the regular season against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday evening.
PENS WIN SEASON OPENER

TAMPA BAY – Pittsburgh Penguins center Brian Boyle (11) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with defenseman John Marino (6) during the second period of Tuesday’s season opener in Tampa, Fla. The Penguins won, 6-2.
Bolts extend Cooper

UNDATED (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have rewarded the head coach that has led them to the last two Stanley Cup tiles. Jon Cooper gets a three-year extension through the 2024-25 season. He is the longest-current tenured head coach in the NHL, behind the bench with the Lightning since March 2013.
Knights ruin NHL debut of Kraken

Max Pacioretty had two goals and an assist and Chandler Stephenson scored the game-winner as the Vegas Golden Knights spoiled the debut of the expansion Seattle Kraken with a 4-3 victory on Tuesday night in Las Vegas. Jonathan Marchessault also scored and Mark Stone added three assists for the Golden...
Pens Points: Happy Half Dozen

No Crosby, no Malkin, no Guentzel, no problem for the Pittsburgh Penguins in a 6-2 opening night victory over the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning. Newcomers Danton Heinen and Brian Boyle put the Penguins in front in the second period and Dominik Simon scored the eventual in the third to help propel the Penguins to victory. [Pensburgh]
VHN Daily: Dorofeyev experiment fails; Pens spoil party

So much for those cap gymnastics by the Vegas Golden Knights. In order to be compliant with the NHL’s salary cap, the Knights played rookie Pavel Dorofeyev, who had never played a game with the team, in Vegas’ season opener Tuesday vs. the Seattle Kraken. Dorofeyev played just over four minutes and was benched for most of the final two periods as Peter DeBoer elected to go with three lines.
Cats rally past Pens

UNDATED (AP) — The Florida Panthers have had good fortune when opening their NHL schedule at home. The Panthers erased a late two-goal deficit and defeated the Penguins, 5-4 on Carter Verhaeghe’s goal 97 seconds into overtime. The Pens were up 4-2 until Aaron Ekblad scored the two late goals to extend the game. Verhaeghe also finished with two goals and Sergei Bobrovsky made 43 saves for Florida, including a breakaway stop in OT.
Florida Rallies to Top Pens

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad had the simplest assessment of how opening night went for the Florida Panthers. “Comeback ‘Cats,” he said. That they were, and fittingly, Ekblad’s comeback was the biggest part of it all. Florida’s top defenseman — who missed the second half of last season with...
Watch: Flyers, Kraken get into epic on-ice brawl

Many hands were thrown during Monday night’s game between the Philadelphia Flyers and Seattle Kraken. After earning their very first win of their existence on Oct. 14 against the Nashville Predators, the Seattle Kraken lost 2-1 in overtime to the Columbus Blue Jackets two nights later. The Kraken attempted to get back in the win column against the Philadelphia Flyers, head coach Dave Hakstol’s former team, on Monday night.
Devils win on Hughes tally in OT

UNDATED (AP) — Jack Hughes bailed out the New Jersey Devils after they blew a late two-goal lead. Hughes capped his two-goal performance by scoring less than a minute into overtime, completing the Devils’ 4-3 win over the Blackhawks. Dougie Hamilton scored on his first shot as a Devil and Andreas Johnsson gave his team a 3-1 lead early in the third period. But the Hawks gained a point when Dominik Kubalik and Kirby Dach tallied in the final 3:53 of regulation.
Pens / Blackhawks

The Pittsburgh Penguins held their home opener against the Chiacago Blackhawks former 3 time Stanley Cup Champion Marc Andre Fleury started in the net for Chigacao. Teddy Bluger scored 15 seconds in Pens won 5-2 for the first hockey night in Pittsburgh this season.
NHL Wrap Up: Blues win season opener; Blackhawks fall to Pittsburg

UNDATED (AP) — David Perron scored two goals, Jordan Binnington stopped 29 shots and the St. Louis Blues held on for a 5-3 win over the Colorado Avalanche in their season opener. Justin Faulk had a goal and an assist and Brayden Schenn also scored for the Blues. Colorado center Nathan MacKinnon, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, was out for the second straight game but coach Jared Bednar returned to the bench after missing Wednesday’s game due to COVID-19 protocols. Captain Gabriel Landeskog served the first of his two-game suspension for a boarding call on Wednesday, leaving the Avalanche without two members of their top line.
Bruins Will Wear ‘Jimmy 11’ Decals In Honor Of Late Jimmy Hayes

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins will honor the late Jimmy Hayes with a special decal on their helmets during Saturday night’s season opener against the Dallas Stars. When the Bruins take the ice for their opener at TD Garden, players will be sporting a “Jimmy 11” decal in honor of Hayes, who died unexpectedly at his Milton home in August. The former Bruins forward and Dorchester native was just 31 years old at the time of his passing. The Bruins shared a few pictures of the decal on their social media channels on Saturday: For Jimmy. 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/7ZAOF31LpP — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 16, 2021 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boston Bruins (@nhlbruins) Hayes enjoyed a seven-year NHL career, including two seasons with his hometown Bruins. He played three years of collegiate hockey at Boston College and won an NCAA Championship with the Eagles in 2010.
