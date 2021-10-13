2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Pros and Cons Review: Midsize In the Middle

Is the 2022 Jeep Wagoneer a bargain Grand Wagoneer, or is the latter an over-tinseled and ambitiously marked-up Wagoneer? Our judges pondered this question during more than a week of testing and deliberation, and it's one the market will ultimately answer. If the Grand resonates with the pop culture elite and country club set like the Cadillac Escalade and Lincoln Navigator have, it'll pull Wagoneer sales up, but if the hoi polloi flock to the Wagoneer, the swells could shun the Grand. One thing we mostly agreed on is that the $20,000-plus price difference separating like trim levels represents a defensible gap in performance and poshness.

