CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Pros and Cons Review: Bulkier Bolt, But a Better One?

MotorTrend Magazine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV, Chevrolet looked to address the shortcomings of the regular Bolt hatchback while also offering something in the increasingly hot electric SUV space. To increase development speed and increase cost savings, the Bolt EUV uses the now slightly upgraded but nevertheless aged electrical powertrain platform and batteries of its hatch sibling, all while every other new and forthcoming General Motors EV will take advantage of the state-of-the-art BEV3 architecture and Ultium battery system.

www.motortrend.com

Comments / 0

Related
torquenews.com

Chevrolet Plans To Resell Bolt EVs It Bought Back After Fire Recall

A spokesperson for Chevrolet tells us what the current plan is for the many Bolts that owners sold back to GM following the Bolt battery fire recall. Chevrolet has confirmed to Torque News that the company plans to re-sell Bolt electric vehicles that the company has repurchased back from owners following its high-profile recall and ongoing stop-sale. Spokesperson Kevin Kelly, Senior Manager - Chevrolet EV, Car, Crossover, Performance Vehicle and Motorsports Communications, told us, “Our current plan would be to re-sell these vehicles once they have their replacement battery modules installed.”
ECONOMY
torquenews.com

Chevrolet Takes Huge Step in Solving the 2017-2022 Bolt Battery Crisis

Chevrolet says it has an agreement from LG to pay for almost all of the battery recall costs. Chevrolet and General Motors took a huge step forward in solving their battery problems with the 2017-2022 Chevrolet Bolts. The automaker and its battery maker LG Electronics have come to an agreement over who will pay for the huge recall for the defective batteries. LG will reimburse GM $1.9 billion of the $2.0 billion in costs for the recall.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Bolt EV's Troubles Aren't Over

The Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV have not been having a good time lately. Because of a battery module defect, the pair of EVs could potentially catch on fire. GM and battery maker LG Chem have been working overtime to find and fix the cause. The automaker thought it resolved the problem. Only it didn't and owners were asked not to park in their garages, among other things.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Pros And Cons#Button#General Motors Ev#Ultium#Chevy#Euv#Suvoty#Super Cruise
MotorTrend Magazine

2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge Pros and Cons Review: EVolvo

Swede speed or no need? The answer is a mixture. As for the former, the battery-powered Volvo XC40 Recharge's 402 hp and instantly deliverable 486 lb-ft of torque make for a proper sleeper of a subcompact SUV. At 4.2 seconds to 60 mph, this tiny Volvo tied the Jeep Wrangler 392 for the quickest accelerating vehicle at SUV of the Year.
CARS
torquenews.com

Chevrolet Bolt Customers Flock To Toyota For A Solution

The problem with having a car that gets recalled is that your customer base many times loses faith in your brand. With the Chevrolet Bolt recall where are all the customers going?. I once owned a 1984 Subaru GL. The car had more problems than I care to count, and...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2021 Jaguar F-Pace Pros and Cons Review: Sweet and Smooth

Our collective head knows we need to judge each and every SUV of the Year contender by six key criteria, but our heart … well, the heart wants what it wants, and for many of this year's judges, their hearts wanted the Jaguar F-Pace, a model that benefited from a midcycle update for the 2021 model year.
HOME & GARDEN
MotorTrend Magazine

2021 Jeep Wrangler 392 and 4xe Pros and Cons Review: Bucking Tradition

A plug-in hybrid Wrangler? Now we've seen everything. In 2018 we named the then brand-new Jeep JL Wrangler our 2019 SUV of the Year. If you watch the video we made about that decision, toward the end we say, "In the end, tradition won out." Now, three years later, Jeep...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Jeep Wagoneer Pros and Cons Review: Grand Free

Is the 2022 Jeep Wagoneer a bargain Grand Wagoneer, or is the latter an over-tinseled and ambitiously marked-up Wagoneer? Our judges pondered this question during more than a week of testing and deliberation, and it's one the market will ultimately answer. If the Grand resonates with the pop culture elite and country club set like the Cadillac Escalade and Lincoln Navigator have, it'll pull Wagoneer sales up, but if the hoi polloi flock to the Wagoneer, the swells could shun the Grand. One thing we mostly agreed on is that the $20,000-plus price difference separating like trim levels represents a defensible gap in performance and poshness.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Lexus NX Pros and Cons Review: Solid, But for the Loyalists

Certain aspects of the 2022 Lexus NX divided our judges, such as the giant 14.0-inch touchscreen that dominates the interior, but we did agree on one point: This compact luxury SUV's journey would end at the contender round. In a segment populated with capable entries, the new NX is a solid improvement, but dynamic limitations and an underwhelming interior design hold it back.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Hyundai Tucson Pros and Cons Review: The Extroverted Alternative

The new-generation Hyundai Tucson has two big problems, and they're named the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4. Despite neither competing for 2022's SUV of the Year, the big dogs loom large in the compact crossover segment where the Tucson plays. As a result, the redesigned Korean had its work cut out for it—especially now that both of its Japanese rivals offer hybrid variants.
TUCSON, AZ
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Volkswagen Taos Pros and Cons Review: Value Vexes Volks’ Viability

As the workaday Volkswagen Golf is now sold only in overseas markets, there's been a hatchback-shaped hole in Volkswagen's United States lineup. (Fortunately, we still get the Golf GTI and Golf R.) Meanwhile, the subcompact SUV segment has exploded, eventually encompassing more than 20 wee SUVs—but none made by Volkswagen. That changed with the introduction of the Taos, which aims to fill VW's hatchback-y void in price and practicality while elbowing its way into contention in a hot segment.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Nissan Pathfinder Pros and Cons Review: Still Searching

The latest iteration of Nissan's family-friendly Pathfinder three-row SUV doesn't return to the nameplate's body-on-frame roots, but it does receive a much-needed dose of ruggedness. A primary factor in that shift is the bolder, squarer styling, which our SUV of the Year judges agreed is handsome and better than that of its soft-lined predecessor.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Volkswagen ID4 Pros and Cons Review: Livable, Lively, and Functional

The Volkswagen ID4 is the vanguard vehicle for the German automaker's accelerated electrification push in the U.S., and based on what we experienced during our SUV of the Year evaluation, those efforts are off to a fine start. For the ID4 to make it to the finalist round spoke to how much its overall package impressed the judges.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo Pros and Cons Review: Wag Swag?

Are we having déjà vu all over again? At last year's SUV of the Year competition we tossed out some perfectly wonderful contenders for the sin of being cars. Both the Audi A6 Allroad and the Mercedes-Benz E450 All-Terrain failed to make the finalist cut simply because they weren't SUV enough to compete.
CARS
Carscoops

GM Extends Chevrolet Bolt Production Pause Until The End Of October

General Motors will extend the production shut down affecting the Bolt for another two weeks. As battery production for the vehicle resumes, the automaker says it is focused on recall repairs rather than new vehicles. Production of the Bolt has been idled since August 23 following the discovery of a...
ECONOMY
MotorTrend Magazine

2021 Land Rover Discovery Pros and Cons Review: Disco's Back

It was only four years ago when the Land Rover Discovery was a finalist for MotorTrend's 2018 SUV of the Year. This time, the Disco is back with a few key changes, including a new line of engines and interior updates. With its standard air suspension and robust unibody architecture, the 2021 Land Rover Discovery remains one of the most capable three-row SUVs on the market.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2021 Kia Sorento Pros and Cons Review: Solid and Stylish

The Kia Sorento's addition to the finalist roster was an unexpected twist. As we bickered over whether to bring another variant of a different finalist or something else entirely, the suggestion for Sorento popped up—and no judge dissented. Turns out it was a worthy playoff inclusion. The Sorento scored early...
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy