2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Pros and Cons Review: Bulkier Bolt, But a Better One?
With the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV, Chevrolet looked to address the shortcomings of the regular Bolt hatchback while also offering something in the increasingly hot electric SUV space. To increase development speed and increase cost savings, the Bolt EUV uses the now slightly upgraded but nevertheless aged electrical powertrain platform and batteries of its hatch sibling, all while every other new and forthcoming General Motors EV will take advantage of the state-of-the-art BEV3 architecture and Ultium battery system.www.motortrend.com
Comments / 0