New York Jets Flight Connections 10/13/21

By Thomas Christopher
ganggreennation.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. It was reported yesterday that Jets safety Marcus Maye has asked to be traded from the New York Jets. It’s safe to say most of us saw this coming. Once Maye’s agent implied that his client would return from injury after the trade deadline, it essentially gave away his hand. Regardless, Maye is now the second ‘star’ safety that’s in the midst of serious drama during Joe Douglas’ regime. Once again, however, it’s easy to take Douglas’ side in these cases. The safety position is not one of much importance on the field, and is more of a luxury for good teams. The Jets aren’t there yet, so there’s no reason to pay above and beyond for a luxury. Couple that with Maye’s age as well, and the Jets don’t have much reason to extend him. It’ll be interesting to see how this all breaks down. With that, here are your links to the team today.

