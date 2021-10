The Phoenix Mercury ended their season in one of the worst ways possible. Down 1-2 on the road against the Chicago Sky, Diana Taurasi and the Mercury had a chance to bring the WNBA Finals to a deciding Game 5 in Phoenix. They held a big lead entering the fourth… only to succumb to Candace Parker and the Sky in the final moments of the series.

